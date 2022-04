It's a big game at the bottom of the Premier League on Saturday as the Hornets host relegation rivals Burnley.

Roy Hodgson's side were outclassed by a rampant Manchester City team on Saturday and Watford need wins fast to avoid the drop.

With time running out, what should Hodgson do to help the Hornets' chances of survival?

It's time to pick your Watford starting XI to face Burnley