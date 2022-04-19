Arteta on injuries, Lacazette's contract and motivation

Katie Stafford, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal face Chelsea on Wednesday.

Here are the keys lines from his news conference:

Alexandre Lacazette will have a fitness test later to determine whether he's in contention for tomorrow's game.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is close to returning and could feature, though Arteta added: "Whether this game is going to be too early for him or not, again we will decide today after the training session."

He described his team's three successive defeats as "difficult" and added: "This club is only about winning. We know the challenge ahead and we’re going to go for it."

On opponents Chelsea, he said: "We have to be at our best - they're the best team in Europe."

Arteta said Lacazette is "entitled" to speak to other clubs, adding: "He doesn’t need to tell me what he does in his own life. We've expressed our interest and I just want him fully focused on his duty."

On motivating his side and raising morale, he said: "I've been very clear with them about why we have lost the games and given them confidence more than ever. When things go well, it’s easy - but when things aren’t going well, I will defend our players."

Follow Tuesday's Premier League manager news conferences here