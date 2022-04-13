Chelsea just fall short in classic

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Many of Chelsea's players slumped to the ground at the end of 120 gripping minutes after pushing record 13-time winners Real Madrid - who will face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the last four - all the way.

Thomas Tuchel had said on the eve of this game that Chelsea's progression into the semi-finals would be akin to the best Hollywood script.

His players came close to producing a blockbuster in their first game at the Bernabeu in European competition as they showed incredible fight and belief - ingredients which were missing from their poor performance in the first leg.

This breathless game had everything and more, including a Marcos Alonso goal at 2-0 ruled out by the video assistant referee for handball.

While Tuchel will be delighted with the way his players responded, there will be concern at how much the energy-sapping 120 minutes has taken out of them.

Chelsea do not have long to recover from going out of Europe as they prepare to make a second visit of the season to Wembley.

They face Crystal Palace in an FA Cup semi-final on Sunday (16:30 BST) - a competition that offers them their last chance of landing a major domestic trophy.

Despite enjoying success in the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup, they lost a penalty shootout to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final and are 12 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League with just eight matches left.