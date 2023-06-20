England manager Gareth Southgate has continued to raise the merits of using Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

The Liverpool defender has operated in a hybrid role in recent months, switching from full-back to a deep-midfield position when the Reds win possession.

In recent England outings however - including Monday's 7-0 win over North Macedonia - Alexander-Arnold played purely in midfield.

“Tonight he had to make more decisions and he did it almost immaculately," said Southgate. "For me he’s got everything to play in there. I didn’t think twice about starting him in there tonight."