Brendan Rodgers' potential return to Celtic “makes a great deal of sense”, says fellow former manager Martin O’Neill.

Rodgers led the Parkhead side to back-to-back trebles before leaving for Leicester City in February 2019.

And, despite lingering anger from some Celtic fans over his abrupt exit, O’Neill believes Rodgers can soon win them over.

“He looks the forerunner for it and, if it hasn’t already been decided, I’m sure he will get the job,” O’Neill told BBC Scotland.

“Not every single Celtic fan will be happy with it initially after the way that Rodgers left the club, but he was very successful, which is great.

“When you start to win a few football matches, you’re back in the rhythm again and everything’s going fine.

“Ange Postecoglou did a really fantastic job with the team and everything seems to be in good hands.

“Rodgers knows the club inside out and still will be working with some of the players that he left.

“It makes a great deal of sense and if he wins some matches then everything else will fall into place.”