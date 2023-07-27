Hibs to learn Viaplay Cup opponents on Sunday

Hibs will find out their opening Viaplay Cup opponents on Sunday when the last-16 draw is made.

It will take be broadcast live on Viaplay after the final tie of the group stage, Dundee v Inverness CT, which kicks off at 15:00 BST.

The eight seeded clubs in the draw will be European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs, plus the three group winners with the best records. The other five group winners and three best runners-up complete the line-up.

Second-round ties are scheduled for the weekend of August 19-20.