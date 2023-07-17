Son Heung-min has said he has a point to prove during the 2023-24 season and explained why he has not agitated for a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old has reportedly been on the summer shopping list for Saudi Pro League sides, but has vowed to stay at Tottenham and recapture his best form.

"Probably if I wanted to go there [Saudi Arabia], I would be out there, not here," he said, as he prepared for Spurs' first pre-season friendly in Australia against West Ham United.

"Most people are going there, which is really, really interesting. Obviously money is also important, but I dream of playing in the Premier League and there's still a lot of things to do."

After sharing the Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season, Son's numbers dropped off dramatically last season. He only scored 10 times as his side slumped to eighth.

"Last season, I suffered physically," he said. "This is not the Sonny I know. So I want to prove this season that I am the Sonny we all know.

"I want to prove that to myself and I want to give back to the club where I belong."

Spurs face West Ham in Perth on Tuesday, with kick-off at 11:00 BST.