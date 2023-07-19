The new Luton Town home kit "brings back great memories", says club historian Roger Walsh.

Released on Tuesday, the kit echoes that worn after the Hatters were promoted to the top flight in the 1974-75 season and Walsh believes it will evoke happy times for supporters.

"I think the kit is great," he told BBC Three Counties Radio. "It is a throwback to that of 1974 onwards and brings back great memories. It is so distinctive.

"Luton had been promoted at the end of the 1973-74 season and had a great team. They struggled in the first half of that campaign and were bottom of the table, but in the second half they started to introduce more youngsters.

"That, coupled with a tremendous home record after Christmas meant they only narrowly went down.

"A lot of supporters will remember that great second half of the season."

Despite relegation, Walsh recalls a fine starting line-up, along with "legendary" manager Harry Haslam.

"Peter Anderson, the Futcher twins, Steve Buckley, John Faulkner, Alan West, Jimmy Husband," he added. "And John Aston on the wing who was a former Manchester United player.

"It really was a great side."

