Slot happy with fee from Rangers for Danilo

Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot thinks "we got a good transfer fee" from Rangers for Brazilian forward Danilo.

"This is a player who was playing less and less in the second half of the season," he told his club website.

"So then it is always a consideration whether that player can stay in that role for another season or whether he has a problem with that. If a club comes along then that's an interesting opportunity for him.

"For us, we were only going to be interested in selling him if there was a transfer fee that did justice to his qualities. And, of course, from my side, you then ask if you can reinvest that, because his contribution to the title was very big.''