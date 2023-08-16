'Fear factor' can help Hibs stay sharp

Hibs are fuelled by a "fear factor" as they look to overcome Luzern in Europa Conference League qualifying, says manager Lee Johnson.

The Easter Road side take a 3-1 lead to Switzerland for Thursday's second leg, which will decide who progress to face Aston Villa in the play-off round.

"It’s obviously a big game and the lads know that and there is a thrust towards it," said Johnson.

“I suppose you could say there is a fear factor but actually that creates the sharpness sometimes because you expect the quality of opposition to capitalise if you are not on it.

"We have to defend and attack as a team. I like to see 11 faces behind the ball and break from a position of strength. That's really important - the connectivity and the partnerships between the lines."

Johnson is adamant Hibs won't take Luzern lightly after Jordan Obita's 90th-minute strike at Easter Road last week gave his side a two-goal cushion.

“There will be no complancecy," he added. "I just know it – I know my players and how good they thought the opposition was."