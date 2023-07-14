Craig Armstrong may have left the pitch when Nottingham Forest had only conceded four goals against Manchester United, but he still felt the sting of losing 8-1 to the Red Devils in 1999.

The former Reds centre-back told BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast the defeat was "embarrassing".

"At half-time, the defence got told to squeeze up the pitch," he said. "And we ended up 4-1 down. I came off and got a slight pat on the back from Ron Atkinson.

"Then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came on and scored four goals - it was embarrassing.

"We let everyone down and were totally destroyed. The next day, we just came in and ran. And ran. There was no thought about how to change it so we could stay up."

