Sportscene pundit Neil McCann has said Kilmarnock are fortunate that their poor away form is not being severely punished at the foot of the table.

Killie are the only side in the league yet to win away from home, recording another defat on the road against Hibernian at the weekend, but do find themselves three points clear of bottom-side, Dundee United.

"The only positive is that no one’s really pulling away at the bottom of the table," said McCann. "They’re all comparable in terms of results.

"The away form is a real puzzler.

"I know they’ve had two big away wins in the cup, against Dundee United and Hearts, but it puts you under so much more pressure for your home games to make sure you’re winning them."

Kilmarnock host Motherwell, who have leapfrogged three points above them, on Saturday.