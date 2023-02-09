Boss Antonio Conte is back at work after recovering from surgery to remove his gall bladder: "This morning he was on the pitch with us. He will have to take it easy but we are so happy to have him back. He took time to hug every player."

On injured club captain Hugo Lloris: “We are all disappointed. He needs a good recovery and it will be maybe five to seven weeks before he is back."

Stellini backs replacement Fraser Forster to fill the captain’s gloves: "We have a good experienced goalkeeper in Fraser. His behaviour in this season has been perfect. Every day he has pushed himself to train super hard and has pushed Hugo too. We completely trust in him."

On new signing Pedro Porro: "He can bring very good skill and is a young player with great experience. His enthusiasm to play in a new league and a new team could be a boost for us when we decide to use him."