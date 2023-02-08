'Dhanda now undroppable & positives for County in Ibrox loss'

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

Jordan White gave himself a birthday to remember scoring a cracking goal against his boyhood club at Ibrox.

The big striker led by example in the narrow defeat to Michael Beale’s men, exerting himself at the top of the pitch, feeding off the limited scraps he had while pressing the Rangers backline non-stop.

Despite losing out, the Staggies came ever so close to snatching a huge point at Ibrox as a hugely deflected Borna Barasic free-kick was all that came between the sides.

It was painful to come so close, but there are numerous positives County fans can look toward for hope that the drop can steer away from Dingwall.

Superlatives are becoming scarce when being used to describe Yan Dhanda, as he put in another stellar performance in a County jersey. He is going to be ever so crucial until the end of the campaign.

He should have been playing much earlier in the season and claims from the Staggies support calling the creative midfielder “lightweight” have now been revoked. Dhanda oozes class and is now undroppable.

With a week break, the next game falls in Paisley which is again far from an easy task for Ross County.