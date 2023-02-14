'I don't need to prove anything' - Kettlewell open to Well vacancy

Interim manager Stuart Kettlewell is open to taking the Motherwell job full-time, but doesn’t regard Wednesday’s Premiership game with St Mirren as an “audition”.

The former Ross County boss, who has stepped up from his role as Motherwell development chief, takes charge for St Mirren’s Premiership visit on Wednesday in the first match since Steven Hammell’s sacking.

“I don’t think I need to prove anything,” said Kettlewell.

“If the football club thought I was the right fit and the right guy for this job then I would certainly take it into consideration.

“I’m not trying to be arrogant, I like to think my development side has been a big part of my make-up as a manager.

“But if the board and chairman don’t feel I was the right fit for it, that’s fine. I’m not pitching myself for this job. I’m not about being a salesman and trying to audition for anything.

“They’ll know me as a guy and how I work. You have to be specific for this as well – you can't just throw somebody into the job. It has to be about what the club want for their culture and how they want to move forward."

Kettlewell, who managed County for two-and-a-half years before being dismissed in December 2020, feels his record in Dingwall stands up to scrutiny.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant – I won the Championship at the first time of asking, won the Challenge Cup the same year, kept the club in the Premiership during a pandemic, all while saving the club millions of pounds," he said.

"Sometimes I feel that goes a little bit unnoticed.”

The 38-year-old says the Fir Park squad are "hurting" after Hammell's exit following the Scottish Cup defeat to Raith Rovers.

"They're disappointed they’ve let people down, but we have to get them to take responsibility for the situation - that’s the only way we can move forward," he added.

“We had a session yesterday and got everyone together. We had an open and honest conversation. My message was put across clear. We have to try to turn the tide."