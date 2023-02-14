Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Liverpool’s first Premier League win of 2023 prompted manager Jurgen Klopp to bring out the trademark fist pumps in front of The Kop after the Merseyside Derby win against Everton.

Klopp’s side did not need to sparkle to beat a disappointing Everton but after the desperate struggles, especially away from home, this was a victory with meaning.

Liverpool eased past an Everton side who arrived at Anfield with confidence lifted by beating Arsenal in new manager Sean Dyche’s first game – and did it with plenty to spare in the end.

There were plenty of positives for Klopp, with Mohamed Salah back on the scoresheet, Cody Gakpo scoring his first Liverpool goal since his £45m signing from PSV Eindhoven, a clean sheet and the sight of Diogo Jota returning as a substitute following a lengthy injury absence.

And topping it all was a brilliant midfield performance from 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic, who showed composure, competitiveness and an outstanding range of passing.

Suddenly, the top four was being talked about again and Liverpool can take a step closer to rehabilitation when the travel to fourth-placed Newcastle United. A win there and the gap closes to six points and Liverpool will have a game in hand.