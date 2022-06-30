Bernabei has potential for Celtic step - and beyond

BBC South American football correspondent Tim Vickery

Alexandro Bernabei is the first Argentine to sign for Celtic and hopefully it will work out better than a certain high-profile Brazilian.

I was in London recently and someone presented me with a photo of Rafael Scheidt, who I thought would be a good signing and it didn't turn out that way.

Experience has taught me to be a little more cautious and Bernabei doesn't have a great deal behind him, partly down to the pandemic - he had just got into the team at Lanus and then Argentine football shut down for a considerable time.

What does he bring to Ange Postecoglou's team? A quick little left-back. He's not going to defend like Danny McGrain, that's not his game.

What he does give you is terrific pace, with a lovely left foot, which can be very useful for set-pieces. I think there is an eye for a goal in him as well and a player who can get in at the far post and open up the pitch.

What I didn't factor in with Rafael Scheidt, who was in the Brazil team at the time, was how much higher up the field he would be expected to defend with Celtic.

He will have to adapt to extra physicality. The Argentine league is physical, but you look at the players and they are smaller than most of the players he will face in Scotland, but what I've seen leads me to the conclusion that he has the potential to take this step and maybe steps beyond as well.

The Champions League puts him in the spotlight. If Celtic weren't there, I don't think he would be there and perhaps there wouldn't be the finance either.

I was surprised to hear that this was the first Argentine to sign for Celtic and, if he succeeds, he won't be the last.