Why sought-after Juranovic is a prize asset for Celtic

There was a moment during Celtic's title celebrations last month that appeared to illustrate Josip Juranovic's contentment at the newly-crowned Scottish champions.

As the players partied on the Celtic Park pitch following the season-ending 6-0 destruction of Motherwell, Juranovic could be seen taking time out to urge on-loan winger Jota's family to convince him to stay at the club.

It didn't seem the actions of a player keen to move on this summer - Juranovic has been linked with teams across Europe - and indeed the word from the Croatia international's homeland is that he is in no rush to leave.

Manager Ange Postecoglou had an astonishing hit rate with his signing spree in his first season at Celtic, but Juranovic was surely among the best value, costing around £2.5m from Legia Warsaw.

The 26-year-old spent most of his opening months out of position at left-back to cover for the injured Greg Taylor and rarely put a foot wrong, then went from strength to strength when restored to his favoured berth on the right.

In Postecoglou's system of inverted full-backs, Juranovic has excelled in both Celtic's defending and attacking play.

He ended the season as a fans' favourite having made 35 appearances, scored five out of penalties, and won the Scottish title and League Cup.

It's not difficult to see why Juranovic - also a first-team mainstay with Croatia - has caught the eye of clubs across the continent. But with four years to run on his deal, it would surely take silly money to prise him away.