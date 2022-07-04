Manchester United are looking to challenge Arsenal for the signing of Paulo Dybala, who is a free agent after his Juventus contract expired, while Napoli are also interested in the 28-year-old Argentina forward. (La Repubblica, via Star), external

Meanwhile, United's battle with the Gunners for defender Lisandro Martinez is intensifying, with the Old Trafford club having made a bid for the Argentina international, 24, and Arsenal set to meet Ajax next week. (Athletic - subscription required), external

The Red Devils have agreed a fee with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but they are still negotiating add-ons, while personal terms have not been discussed yet. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column