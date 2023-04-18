S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Felipe and Keylor Navas are the powerhouses we almost feel we don’t deserve.

They consistently run the show with prowess and, in Felipe’s case, aggression. Two qualities we needed in abundance against Manchester United but, on the whole, fell short of showing.

A series of missed opportunities and lack of clinical finishing set us back. Our weaknesses were heavily exploited by the Red Devils. Beating them would have been a bonus but, at this stage in the league, it feels there’s a danger in being lenient.

We were outpaced by an outstanding team. A team that we are worlds apart from.

The result appears to have given rise to growing concerns about the remainder of the season. As time dwindles down and games glide by, points slip away.

The source of our survival points remains a mystery. But, look around. Four other teams are in a similar position to us, as the new manager bounces collectively wane off.

We still have a fighting chance.