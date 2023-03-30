Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

As he shrugged Kalidou Koulibaly off heading towards Chelsea's goal in the 89th minute last week, Everton fans were screaming for Ellis Simms to make a name for himself.

He showed all the grit and determination Everton need right now, especially when it looked like they were seconds from defeat - a scoreline that the club is unfortunately used to away from Goodison Park.

If Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury woes continue, it is not beyond belief to think he can stake his claim in the first team. He had some fantastic loan spells at Blackpool, Hearts and Sunderland.

He will be aiming to show Sean Dyche he can be trusted. Once he has that trust, that is something Dyche does not let go of lightly.

