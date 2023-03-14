'Killie trip huge as Saints try to stay clear of drop dogfight'

Jamie Beatson, weareperth.co.uk, external

It may have just snuck up on us a bit - but Saturday's game at Kilmarnock has low-key become huge for Saints.

We've won two of our last 12 games and drawn one, with nine defeats. The two wins were against sides - Dundee United and Motherwell - who it is fair to say were going through their clown car phases of the season.

And even then, that win at Tannadice was far from convincing, relying on a goalkeeping howler for the ages to get us through.

Notably, both those teams have since changed their managers and Motherwell have already seen a marked-up turn in form.

The trip to Rugby Park is the first of two games out of three against teams in the bottom three that we currently have a little bit of breathing space over.

Defeat maybe doesn't drag us right back into the relegation mix quite yet - but it certainly erodes the margin we enjoy at the moment.

This is a big game for Saints - we have to go out and win it.