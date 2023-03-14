We asked for your thoughts on Rangers being drawn against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Here are some of your views:

Gerry: Players are starting to show some good form, the semi-final draw might help them show a bit more passion and desire to make it to the final. With less pressure as it’s the semi and not the final. Maybe they’ll all turn up with more energy and determination to see it through, look them in the eye and think you’re no better than us.

Fraser: This is our season, we must take the game to Celtic right from kick-off. Hopefully a lesson learned from our last meeting.

Martin: No selection mistakes this time. Believe in our ability, we should fear no one.

Ronnie: This is a cup final regardless of any nonsense talk that Falkirk or Caley will be difficult opponents. We are in good shape and will have Raskin and Cantwell in the line-up and a fit Tillman. That can swing it in Rangers' Favour. Despite underperforming in the League Cup final we could still have taken it to extra time so nothing to fear in the semi.