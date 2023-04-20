I'll tell my side of the story in time - Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass has vowed to tell "my side of the story" over his abrupt Hearts exit when the time is right, insisting he was "emotionally attached" to the club.

“Just want to thank Hearts for giving me the opportunity to pull on the jersey, and play back in the Scottish game," the 35-year-old for Scotland winger wrote on social media.

“Big thanks to the fans for making me feel loved again, your support has been superb home and away.

“I was emotionally attached and determined for us to kick on. The previous six weeks had been a real challenge for us all.

“But that’s when a team sticks together, digs in and fights for the guy next to you.

“I was in for the fight and desperate for third place but that chance was sadly taken away from me. It’s left me gutted and disappointed.

"I will definitely tell my side of the story but right now isn’t the appropriate moment, out of respect to my team and the supporters.

“The focus has to be on third place. Hope the boys smash it.”

