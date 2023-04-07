Sutton's prediction: 2-0

I've spoken a lot already this season about Nottingham Forest's poor away form, and this does not strike me as a game where they will change that, or end their two-month wait for a win anywhere.

Aston Villa are absolutely flying at the moment under Unai Emery. I can see them creating plenty of chances and Ollie Watkins should make the most of any opportunities that come his way.

Joelah's prediction: I interviewed Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis for MOTDx and I know they aren't doing too well at the moment. I am going to sit on the fence here though! 1-1

Keke's prediction: There's got to be winners and losers! Sorry Joelah, but I am backing Villa. 2-0

