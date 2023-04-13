Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

Wes Morgan was a different type of gravy when he hit the grass.

His mentality changed from being a player in the starting 11 to the skipper of the club, and you knew he was always going to command his players and the other team!

He was a solid defender, but he was also a great attacking threat from set pieces.

My favourite goal from him came against Manchester United away as he tucked it past David De Gea, making our impossible dream become possible as we edged closer to winning the Premier League.

He was a no-nonsense lad from Nottingham, and when he joined the Foxes you could see the passion from a local lad and that he was going to try his all and leave it out on the pitch.

