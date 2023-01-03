With his side in 14th and West Ham 17th, Marsch would not hype the significance of the fixture, stating: "For where we are as a team and club, every game feels like a final".

Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra will not be fit for the fixture.

Marsch says Bamford has been “generally positive and hopeful” after surgery, adding there is “big hope” this will be a “difference maker and get him to 100%”.

Marsch revealed he hates "the stress" of his job, adding: "One of the things with the way I manage and the openness I have is people think they can use it against me and think that my openness means weakness. I have to make clear in times when we're not meeting the standards in the way we want to do things that I have to come down hard in those moments."

Reflecting on 2022, Marsch said: "I think 2022 was a big challenge for me in a difficult year but one I really enjoyed. I’m really thankful to be at this club. Inside this team we are unified, we’re committed to doing this together. We talk about stress. For a manager it can be lonely but when you know you have people around you that are supportive then you have solace in the fact you’ll get through this and get better."