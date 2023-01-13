Lopetegui on Webb meeting, Costa, Hammers and Lemina
- Published
Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League game against relegation rivals West Ham on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Lopetegui said he had enjoyed "a good meeting" and "very interesting talk" with former top referee Howard Webb after the VAR issues his side suffered in the FA Cup draw with Liverpool, adding "sometimes we agree and sometimes not but it was very polite".
He said Wolves had a few niggles after the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest and that Diego Costa had trained "a little bit" on Friday but Lopetegui was unsure if he would be ready to face the Hammers.
The Spaniard spoke of his respect for West Ham boss David Moyes, who he knew from the Scot's time managing Real Sociedad in La Liga, calling him "a fantastic coach" that he has a "very good relationship" with.
He said prospective new signing Mario Lemina would help Wolves in a "problem position" in central midfield, adding the former Southampton midfielder "has the profile to be able to help us improve in the next matches".
Lopetegui said his aim by the end of the transfer window is to build a squad with two players in each position because "inside [internal] competition is key to keep the level high" and is "healthy for the team".
While being happy with the team's start under his stewardship, he added "it is not enough - we have to continue working a lot, we always have to stay at our best level".