Sutton's prediction: 0-3

I am looking forward to this game and it will be interesting enough just to watch the technical areas when Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta are both out there.

I don't think Conte will appreciate Arteta's antics if he behaves like he did in Arsenal's draw with Newcastle, so that will be worth keeping an eye on.

On the pitch, it might be far less of a contest. Arsenal are a much better team, and for most of the season Tottenham's performances have just not been good enough.

Spurs might step things up here, of course, because it means so much to both sets of fans that they won't be able to just lie down - but I've had enough of saying they will turn the corner soon, and I'm sick of Conte's excuses when they play poorly. They don't deserve me to predict a positive result for them.

I think a lot of Tottenham fans are sick and tired of Conte's brand of football too - they are bland and unexciting, while Arsenal are the complete opposite, even with Gabriel Jesus out injured.

I can see the Gunners making a big statement on Sunday, on Tottenham's own patch.

Gaz's prediction: 2-1

This is a big game to finish off with. Spurs are struggling, Arsenal are flying - but Spurs are at home, and they have got Harry Kane. My first thought here was a 2-2 draw but I am going to go with Tottenham to win here, more because that's what I want to happen.

