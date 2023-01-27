Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Preston have had some good results this season but my old team Norwich schooled them on their own patch in their last home game.

I just don't see them beating Tottenham, mainly because I think Harry Kane will start for Spurs... and probably score for them too.

Antonio Conte's side have had their issues recently but they played well at Fulham on Monday and they will be too streetwise to suffer a shock result at Deepdale.

Krept's prediction: 0-3

Spurs will be too strong.

