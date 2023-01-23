'Palace's confidence will be much higher'

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Ray Houghton believes the Eagles need to take confidence from their past two results and build on them in the second half of the season.

Patrick Vieira's side had failed to win in seven games, before back-to-back draws against Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Houghton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Palace have shown they can compete against two top-four sides.

He said: "With only one win in eight, their confidence would probably be quite low. Now it will be much higher.

"We heard it from the home supporters as well. After the match, they stayed behind in their numbers to thank the players.

"It was a tough two games, and their form had been poor going into them. They got a good draw against Manchester United, a good draw against Newcastle.

"Now they have to build on that going into the matches they have coming up."

