'We're playing with belief and calmness' - Wright

Rangers winger Scott Wright says that he is loving life under Michael Beale and was happy to influence proceedings during the League Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen.

Wright came off the bench against his former club to set up Kemar Roofe's extra-time winner at Hampden.

"The most important thing was for me to try and come on and make a difference," Wright said. "Delighted I could come on and make an impact."

"The team is playing with a lot of belief and calmness. Even though we go 1-0 down we still have the belief that we can create chances and come back."

"It is something we're trying to work on (conceding first) but it's important we keep that belief."

"I think he's been fantastic (Beale), I'm a bit disappointed I didn't get to work with him more previously. But I'm delighted he's back."