Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa: Key stats

Burnley have lost their opening two games of a season in each of their last three Premier League campaigns. No side has lost more times in their opening two games of a Premier League season than the Clarets since the start of 2020-21 (6, level with Wolves).

Since Unai Emery took charge in November 2022, only Manchester City (10) and Arsenal (9) have won more Premier League away games than Aston Villa (7).

Matty Cash scored just the second brace of his career, after making 253 appearances across all competitions. His first career brace was for Nottingham Forest against Norwich in December 2018.