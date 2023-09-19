Toffees fan Peter MacFarlane from The Blue Room podcast believes "it is a massively concerning time for Evertonians", with uncertainty and turmoil both on and off the pitch.

Everton lost 1-0 to Arsenal on Sunday to end the weekend with one point from five games, and Farhad Moshiri is set to sell the club to American investment fund 777 Partners.

"Unfortunately, it does feel like another relegation battle at the moment," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"Certainly our form at Goodison Park - not just this season but over the past few seasons - I don't recognise this sort of form. I've had a season ticket for 26 years and this is the worst form I've ever seen as an Evertonian at Goodison Park.

"We've lost 12 of the past 16 at home and that's the most concerning thing for me. We keep getting beaten."

Football clubs that 777 Partners have invested in include Sevilla, Vasco de Gama, Standard Liege and Hertha Berlin, but the American investment fund has faced protests from supporters about the way its clubs have been run.

"When you see some the protests of fan groups at other clubs they're involved in, it's certainly not like when Newcastle got taken over and the fans were massive assured that they would have money and kick on," MacFarlane added.

"They have to get through the Premier League tests, but there is massive concern from Everton fans.

"With how we've been run over the past few years, the last thing we want is for someone else to come in and carry on that trend. It's a massively concerning time for Evertonians right now."

