In the latest episode of Albion Unlimited, BBC Radio Sussex's Jonny Cantor praises defender Tariq Lamptey after his commendable performance against Manchester United.

He said: "I thought he was excellent. Lamptey has this explosive pace and we sometimes worry about his quality of crossing but he does drive up the pitch and he did that so well against United.

"He was exceptional when it came to driving up that left-hand side, the stats show 54 touches, three tackles and two assists, that's not bad for a left-back.

"It was interesting that he was selected over Igor, who was mentioned in the press conference.

"You couldn't get a more down to earth, hardworking guy. There's not one person connected to the Albion who isn't delighted to see him back. He can provide different options right and left, a great string to De Zerbi's bow."

