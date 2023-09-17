Everton 0-1 Arsenal: What Arteta said

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Sport, said: "It was a long time without a win here. I think we played a great game, we didn't give anything away. We dominated the game and created numerous chances. The score should probably have been bigger.

"I really enjoyed this. Against Manchester United I saw my face after and it was a bit of relief. This was enjoyment.

"The 11 players played really well. We had numerous chances, we were patient and Leandro produced an incredible finish to win the game."

On the short corner routines: "We have to keep finding different weapons to win games. We win a lot of corners and we have to maximise that for sure."

On picking David Raya: "It is like playing Fabio Vieira, it is nothing different. I have 11 players to pick and no-one is different.