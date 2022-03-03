David Moyes rued West Ham's wasted chances in their FA Cup defeat by Southampton and says Romain Perraud's impressive opener caught his side by surprise.

He said: "I thought we had opportunities long before they scored the goal to be in front but we lacked quality in the final third.

"I thought our build-up play and our play in the main was ok. We had chances to be in front and then went behind to a worldie of a goal. I did not see that coming and it put us on the back foot a little bit."

The Hammers levelled when Michail Antonio tapped in his first goal since 1 January after Willy Caballero punched a cross straight at Kurt Zouma but the lead was short-lived.

"At one each, it looked like there was only going to be one team winning it. But we made a terrible mistake defensively which gave them a chance to get back in front.

"Our finishing and final pass was so poor, so poor."