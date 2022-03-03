BBC Sport

'Our finishing and final pass was so poor, so poor'

Image source, Getty Images
Published

David Moyes rued West Ham's wasted chances in their FA Cup defeat by Southampton and says Romain Perraud's impressive opener caught his side by surprise.

He said: "I thought we had opportunities long before they scored the goal to be in front but we lacked quality in the final third.

"I thought our build-up play and our play in the main was ok. We had chances to be in front and then went behind to a worldie of a goal. I did not see that coming and it put us on the back foot a little bit."

The Hammers levelled when Michail Antonio tapped in his first goal since 1 January after Willy Caballero punched a cross straight at Kurt Zouma but the lead was short-lived.

"At one each, it looked like there was only going to be one team winning it. But we made a terrible mistake defensively which gave them a chance to get back in front.

"Our finishing and final pass was so poor, so poor."