'What a team'
- Published
Skip twitter post
Top performance ✅— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 15, 2022
Top bins 🗑
Top night 🌟#UCL pic.twitter.com/4et0hIMVHo
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
What a team! 😍 pic.twitter.com/jpOCAPiSd8— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) February 15, 2022
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
Superb performance from the whole squad tonight 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XQKG1iSY2Y— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) February 15, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3