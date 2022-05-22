Burnley 1-2 Newcastle: Howe reaction

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe: "It was very important for me that we finished in the way we have been playing for the majority of the second half of the season. We set very high standards and have a very good collective mentality. This was always going to be a very difficult match, not a technically pure match but we scored some good goals.

"We wanted to go into the game making sure the integrity of the league was upheld. It was important we played our part today.”

On two-goal hero Callum Wilson: "I'm delighted for him personally. His performances in the last two games have been top class and what a professional he is. We needed him today. He led the line very well."

On Joelinton who was stretchered off: "I haven't seen it but I've been told he has a deep cut -you could see the bone. He's in good spirits in the changing room though and seems OK."

On transfer plans: "We have an unbelievable spirit and mentality about the group and I definitely don’t want to break that. That's my biggest challenge - to harness and keep all the good aspects of the second half of the season as well as evolving and improving with new additions."