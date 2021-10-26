So much more to come from Liverpool - Carney

Former England midfielder Karen Carney says there is "so much more to come" from Liverpool despite their 5-0 drubbing of Manchester United on Sunday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Carney said it shows how far ahead they are of their arch rivals.

"I think Liverpool were in third gear - I thought there were many more levels for them to go to," she said.

"There's so much more to come and they're growing and growing, and getting stronger and stronger.

"That's why I'm saying the gulf's so big, because they're not even at their maximum capacity but they were still a joy to watch."