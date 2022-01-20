BBC Sport

Ranieri on Norwich, transfers & the Vicarage Road crowd

Published

Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Watford host Norwich on Friday.

Here's what he had to say:

  • There are no fresh injury concerns, with Peter Etebo and Kwadwo Baah back training outside and progressing well.

  • Ranieri said facing Norwich is a big game and is "another clash between two teams who want to stay in the Premier League". He added: "We have to win, but we don’t want to lose".

  • Ranieri said Watford are relying on their fans and "we need the passion. We need everything".

  • On how important it is to get a clean sheet, Ranieri said: "If we win, the clean sheet can wait. Now we need the points."

  • On potential signings, Ranieri said he has an open mind and "until the end of the market anything could happen".

  • On links with Samuel Kalu, Ranieri said nothing is 100%, but "if the club think it's good for us we are ready to train with him".

  • Ranieri said he likes Liverpool's Nat Phillips a lot, but added "we are very full of defenders".

  • Norwich will be confident after beating Everton, but Ranieri said "we come with confidence after drawing with Newcastle and I think it will be a very good match".