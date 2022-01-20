Ranieri on Norwich, transfers & the Vicarage Road crowd
- Published
Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Watford host Norwich on Friday.
Here's what he had to say:
There are no fresh injury concerns, with Peter Etebo and Kwadwo Baah back training outside and progressing well.
Ranieri said facing Norwich is a big game and is "another clash between two teams who want to stay in the Premier League". He added: "We have to win, but we don’t want to lose".
Ranieri said Watford are relying on their fans and "we need the passion. We need everything".
On how important it is to get a clean sheet, Ranieri said: "If we win, the clean sheet can wait. Now we need the points."
On potential signings, Ranieri said he has an open mind and "until the end of the market anything could happen".
On links with Samuel Kalu, Ranieri said nothing is 100%, but "if the club think it's good for us we are ready to train with him".
Ranieri said he likes Liverpool's Nat Phillips a lot, but added "we are very full of defenders".
Norwich will be confident after beating Everton, but Ranieri said "we come with confidence after drawing with Newcastle and I think it will be a very good match".