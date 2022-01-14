Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Back to the league business, against Southampton, for Bruno Lage’s happy group.

No doubt there’ll be plenty of questions for the boss again about transfers, and whether Wolves are likely to be involved in any this month. There is something of a contrast at the moment between the way the team are performing and churning out results, and their apparent lack of activity in the market, to reinforce Lage’s squad.

We shall hear today if he has any updates, although most of the chat at the moment concerns the possible exit of Adama Traore, and whether the offers for him now outweigh his future value to Wolves, which sadly seems to have waned further since the last window.

However, whenever Lage speaks, news is eagerly awaited of the recovery progress of all his injured players, in particular Pedro Neto, who was pictured back training on grass at Compton this week. The key reinforcements to keep Wolves in with a very realistic shout of earning another European chance may yet come from within.

In terms of team selection, new injuries permitting, the main questions concern who will stand in for Romain Saiss, after Marcal and Leander Dendoncker both auditioned in defence in the cup game; and whether Fabio Silva’s blooming form brings him into contention to start in the league for the first time this season, assuming Raul Jimenez will come back in.

