Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Manchester United started the season in blistering fashion but lost their 100% record in just their second game and, in truth, it was a poor showing on the south coast.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to address the central midfield before the end of the transfer window as Fred still looks a little lost at times while Nemanja Matic, at 33, doesn't have the legs to run around the pitch anymore.

Anthony Martial was anonymous following on from an injury-hit season last time out and Jadon Sancho failed to make an impact when he appeared in the second half.

United have always struggled to break down a compact defence, with the Saints switching to five at the back after the break, another area Solskjaer needs to look at tactically against the more 'inferior' teams in the league.