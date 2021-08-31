Billy Grant, podcaster and blogger for Beesotted

Brentford acted really early in the transfer market and I’m delighted with the business they have done so far.

The very team that got promoted from the Championship was built with the Premier League in mind, with the club looking at players like Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbuemo, David Raya, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry and Ethan Pinnock to make the step up fairly seamlessly.

But we’ve also added players with class and experience to our ranks - quite different to how we normally operate where we are used to picking up players who need a fair amount of development.

Added to the squad, we have centre-back Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic - a Rolls-Royce of a ball-playing centre-back. Frank ‘The Tank’ Onyeka from FC Midtjylland - a box-to-box player who has added steel and energy to our midfield. Yoane Wissa adds pace to our left wing - a hole left by Said Benrahma, who left a year ago. After adding midfielder Myles Peart-Harris and goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, we almost have a full house.

Outgoings-wise, Emiliano Marcondez - who scored the second goal in the play-off final against Swansea - left on a free transfer to Bournemouth. And Henrick Dalsgaard left for FC Midtjylland in a deal that suited both clubs.

