Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton - Benitez reaction

Rafael Benitez says Richarlison was struggling with his calf when he decided to take him off against Crystal Palace - a decision which was greeted with boos from Everton's travelling fans.

Brazil forward Richarlison looked unhappy after discovering he was being replaced during his team's 3-1 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Benitez defended his decision and said the player did not help matters with his reaction to being substituted.

"Richarlison has a problem with his calf. We knew and were trying to protect him at half-time," added the Everton boss.

"He wanted to try to carry on. Without Dominic Calvert-Lewin we cannot take this risk [of Richarlison aggravating his problem].

"We put a player who was fresh on. He knew, we knew he wasn't fully fit.

"It wasn't helping with the arms [Richarlison looking annoyed].

"I said we could change him at half-time and nothing would happen. He wasn't doing too much in the second half."