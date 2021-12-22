Gerrard on Covid, player welfare & fans

It's "mixed news" on the Covid situation at Villa. "We’ve had a couple of situations this morning on the testing, but we’ve also got a couple of players back and some staff members back. If the game was now, we would have enough players to carry out the fixture - that’s very positive. But we’ve got three rounds of testing to go before that, and another PCR test as well, so anything can happen."

Gerrard says he is "generally concerned" about the players' welfare and wants to "protect them and their families". He says he is also concerned about all staff at the club. "Everyone knows the strength of the virus and it seems to be everywhere at the moment, and it seems that every club has their own different situations."

He says he wants matches to continue "in the safest possible way". He added: "People have got to respect on the outside what all the players and staff are dealing with on a daily basis. The majority of people get asked to go home and work, whereas we get told to carry on."