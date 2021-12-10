Lawro's prediction: Brentford v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Brentford were denied victory last week by a late Leeds equaliser which means they have now won only one of their past eight league games.

They will still be happy with their haul of 17 points from their first 15 league games, though. Their target this season was to stay up and, when I watch them, I think they are going to be OK.

Out of the two teams it is Watford who need the win more, but it feels like it is a toss of a coin as to whether they play well or not.

It will be close but I fancy Brentford to sneak it at home - after all this is the Bees versus the Hornets, so the place will be buzzing.

Dev's prediction: 2-1

Brentford have tailed off a bit after their great start but they still play really good football and I think home advantage will make the difference here.

Watford are a quintessential Premier League yo-yo club, aren't they? They will be happy as long as they stay out of the bottom three this season.

