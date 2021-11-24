Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been making their selections for the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast again.

This week’s subject is unsung heroes from the Premier League era.

Former Arsenal man Ray Parlour - a winner of three league titles and four FA Cups, no less - makes the list.

Richards said: "What did they call him? The Romford Pele. He was just a geezer, he had a bit about him and was a lovely footballer. He just didn't get the credit. He was better than what people gave him credit for and played in some great teams."

You can read about their selections here

And you can listen to the podcast in full here