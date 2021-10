Liverpool are "definitely interested" in signing Bayern Munich and France forward Kingsley Coman and are in contact with the 25-year-old's management. (Sport 1 via Metro), external

Meanwhile, the Reds have rejected a bid from Swiss club FC Basel for 21-year-old Canadian forward Liam Millar and want in excess of £1m for the striker. (Goal), external

