As the Premier League returns following another international break, there are three live commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra over the next week:

Leicester v Man Utd (Saturday, 16 October, 15:00 BST)

Everton v West Ham (Sunday, 17 October, 14:00 BST)

Newcastle v Tottenham (Sunday 17 October 16:30 BST)